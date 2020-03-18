Chiefs get under salary cap by reworking Frank Clark’s deal

Getty Images

The Chiefs have reworked defensive end Frank Clark‘s contract.

They converted $5 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. That drops Clark’s cap number for 2020 from $22.7 million to $18.95 million.

That, plus the release of Cameron Erving, gets the Chiefs under the salary cap before the start of the league year.

The Chiefs traded with the Seahawks for Clark last year, and he signed a five-year, $104 million deal with his new team.

He made 37 tackles and eight sacks in his first season in Kansas City.