Chris Harris chooses the Chargers

Getty Images

One of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL is heading to Los Angeles.

Cornerback Chris Harris told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he has chosen to sign with the Chargers. Harris reportedly had offers from multiple teams.

The 30-year-old Harris started all 16 games for the Broncos last year, and now he’ll be a starter for the Chargers, who have a good group of cornerbacks with Casey Hayward and Desmond King in the mix as well.

Harris should have some fun battles on the practice field with Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who said during the 2019 season that Harris can’t hold his jock.

Harris was No. 10 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.