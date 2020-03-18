Colts, 49ers announce DeForest Buckner trade, new contract

Getty Images

Most of the trades announced since the new league year began involved players who took physicals before the NFL instituted COVID-19 procedures. The first trade done after the NFL shut down team facilities has become official.

The trade that has sent defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the 49ers to the Colts has been announced by both teams.

“DeForest is a premier defensive tackle in this league and we’re thrilled to add him to our roster,” Colts G.M. Chris Ballard said. “Adding a player of his caliber demonstrates the importance and commitment of building a strong defensive front. He will bring a veteran presence to our locker room and will lead with his work ethic. DeForest’s consistency as a pro on and off the field will make us a better team.”

The Colts also announced that Buckner has signed a contract extension. It’s a four-year, $84 million deal, with $39.378 million fully guaranteed at signing.

“On behalf of the 49ers organization, I want to extend our most sincere appreciation to DeForest for his many contributions to the team and our community,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement. “It has truly been a privilege to work with De-Fo these last three years and he deserves a great deal of credit for helping us to build the foundation of this team and reestablish a championship culture. He and his wife, Ashlyn, are special people and we wish them the very best in their next chapter of life.”

The next chapter officially begins, with a change of cities and conferences that has become official, thanks to the ability of the Colts to get a physical performed quickly, within the NFL’s COVID-19 guidelines.

As a source with knowledge of the situation said, the physical was accomplished because “[we] worked our ass off and got help from SF.”

However it happened, it happened. The deal is done, and Buckner is a Colt.