Colts had talks with Jaguars about Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Colts got their guy yesterday in Philip Rivers, but they also were working on alternatives in case it didn’t work out.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Colts had trade discussions with the Jaguars for Nick Foles before finalizing their one-year deal with Rivers.

The talks apparently got to the point of discussing draft pick compensation.

That they’d be willing to discuss such a deal at all with a division rival speaks to the Jaguars situation, as Foles’ name has come up in connection with other teams, including the Bears.

That suggests that there’s considerable buyer’s remorse in the Jaguars front office after acquiring Foles last year, and that they’re more than prepared to move forward with Gardner Minshew.

Doing so would require eating a $18.75 million dead money hit, but that might be preferable to paying him $16 million to be a backup.