Cowboys cut Donovan Olumba and Daniel Wise

Getty Images

The Cowboys will be welcoming new additions like defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to their roster in the near future, but the start of the new league year also spelled the end of the line for a couple of players further down the roster.

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have cut cornerback Donovan Olumba and defensive end Daniel Wise from the roster.

Olumba signed with the team in 2018 after going undrafted out of Portland State. He was one of their final cuts out of camp and landed on the practice squad. The same thing happened last year.

Wise joined Olumba on the practice squad last year. He was undrafted out of Kansas.