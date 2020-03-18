Cowboys re-sign Anthony Brown

Getty Images

A torn triceps brought cornerback Anthony Brown‘s 2019 season to an early end, but it didn’t bring his time to the Cowboys to an end.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team has re-signed Brown shortly after he officially became a free agent. It’s reportedly a three-year deal for the 2016 sixth-round pick and no financial terms have been announced.

Brown was limited to nine games last year, but he played 47-of-48 regular season games to open his NFL career. He has 172 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles over the last four years.

Byron Jones is off to Miami, which leaves Brown, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis as the top corners currently under contract in Dallas.