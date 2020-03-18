Cowboys re-signing Kai Forbath

Getty Images

The Cowboys changed kickers last season, moving on from Brett Maher to sign Kai Forbath.

They will go with Forbath again this season.

Forbath has reached agreement with the Cowboys to return in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Forbath, 32, went 10-for-10 on field goal tries in three games with the Cowboys.

He has played 81 games over eight seasons, making 86.8 percent of his career field goal attempts and 93.8 percent of his extra point tries.

Forbath also has played for Washington, Minnesota, Jacksonville, New Orleans and New England.