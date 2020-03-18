Cowboys reach deal with Joe Looney on one-year deal

Getty Images

After losing swing guard Xavier Su'a-Filo earlier in the day, the Cowboys have reached agreement with swing interior lineman Joe Looney.

Looney will get a one-year deal, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Looney, 29, has spent the past four seasons in Dallas, starting 20 games. He has played center, right guard and left guard.

He started all 16 games at center in 2018 when Travis Frederick missed the season.

Looney also has started games for the Titans and 49ers. In his eight-year career, he has appeared in 91 games with 30 starts.