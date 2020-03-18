Cowboys sign cornerback Maurice Canady

Getty Images

The Cowboys are getting help at cornerback, a position where they need the help.

Veteran cornerback Maurice Canady has agreed to a one-year deal with Dallas, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Last year Canady spent half the year with the Jets and half with the Ravens, playing in a total of 13 games, with three starts. He entered the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round pick in Baltimore.

The Cowboys need to address the cornerback position after losing Byron Jones. Canady is far from a replacement for Jones, but he’s a first step in what will probably be multiple moves for the Cowboys to shore up their secondary.