Darius Slay hopes he’s traded soon

Lions cornerback Darius Slay is ready to leave Detroit.

Slay, who has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, wrote on Twitter after the Lions signed cornerback Desmond Trufant that he hoped Trufant’s arrival would result in the Lions moving him.

“Hope that speeds up my trade process!” Slay wrote.

Slay also tweeted at Stefon Diggs, who was traded this week, that it’s “time for a new start.”

At this point, the question isn’t if Slay will be traded, but when it will happen, where Slay is going, and how much the Lions can get back.