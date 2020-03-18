Dave Caldwell: Trading A.J. Bouye provides opportunity for “strategic roster moves”

Getty Images

Issues with traveling and/or getting physicals done in the current environment have led most teams to hold off on announcing free agent deals or trades, but there have been a couple of exceptions in the opening minutes of the 2020 league year.

One example is the trade sending cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars to the Broncos for a 2020 fourth-round pick. Both teams announced the deal on Wednesday and Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell explained the rationale for making the deal.

“We feel that adding a fourth-round selection and alleviating cap space provides us with the opportunity to make strategic roster moves by acquiring players in free agency or via the draft,” Caldwell said, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

The Jaguars have also agreed to trade defensive end Calais Campbell to Baltimore and quarterback Nick Foles to Chicago in deals that will bring back a fifth- and fourth-round pick respectively. Those picks give the Jaguars 12 selections in April and that number may go up with a trade of franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, which leaves a lot of room for strategic maneuvering come April.