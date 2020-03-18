Dolphins agree to deal with Patriots center Ted Karras

Getty Images

Another former Patriots starter is on the move, and this one isn’t going to Detroit.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with Patriots center Ted Karras for a one-year, $4 million contract.

The 27-year-old Karras started 15 games for the Patriots last year.

The Patriots are hoping David Andrews returns after missing last year with blood clots, but Karras is the latest starter to head out the door in what could become a dramatic rebuild by Bill Beleichick.

The signing continues an aggressive start to the new league year by the Dolphins, who have also signed cornerback Byron Jones, defensive ends Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson, among others.