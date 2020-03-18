Dolphins agree to deal with Patriots center Ted Karras

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 18, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Another former Patriots starter is on the move, and this one isn’t going to Detroit.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with Patriots center Ted Karras for a one-year, $4 million contract.

The 27-year-old Karras started 15 games for the Patriots last year.

The Patriots are hoping David Andrews returns after missing last year with blood clots, but Karras is the latest starter to head out the door in what could become a dramatic rebuild by Bill Beleichick.

The signing continues an aggressive start to the new league year by the Dolphins, who have also signed cornerback Byron Jones, defensive ends Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson, among others.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Dolphins agree to deal with Patriots center Ted Karras

  1. The ‘Phins are rebuilding their offensive line with Flowers and now Karras. They still need to get a solid left tackle. FA or draft?

  2. Nice upgrade for the Dolphins on a fantastic contract. Dolphins are setting themselves up nicely with a multitude of draft picks for the upcoming season.

  3. Some folks think BB is concerned about losing players. He has not a worry in the world, given his accomplishments. The ebb and flow of players each year is simply part of the game. In fact, I suspect he enjoys the oppotunity and challenge of working with new talent to see what can be done.

  4. Throwing money against the wall to see if any sticks is not a good roster strategy in the NFL.
    From past FA history,… Redskins, Browns, Broncos, Giants, etc…. it doesn’t guarantee results.

  6. Patriots will get their normal 4 compensation draft picks in 2021, it appears. However, without Brady they are also going to be picking early in that Draft.

    My prediction: they go 7-9.

  7. #The-Best-Fans-in-the-NFL says:
    March 18, 2020 at 12:28 pm
    Throwing money against the wall to see if any sticks is not a good roster strategy in the NFL.
    From past FA history,… Redskins, Browns, Broncos, Giants, etc…. it doesn’t guarantee results.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————-

    Good for him. He is more of a spot player, but good for him. He certainly played well last year.

  8. #The-Best-Fans-in-the-NFL says:
    March 18, 2020 at 12:28 pm
    Throwing money against the wall to see if any sticks is not a good roster strategy in the NFL.
    From past FA history,… Redskins, Browns, Broncos, Giants, etc…. it doesn’t guarantee results.
    ——-

    True, but neither is sitting on over $53M in cap space.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!