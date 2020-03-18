Dolphins off to very aggressive start in free agency

Getty Images

Last year, all the talk surrounding the Dolphins in the offseason was about players they weren’t signing, moves they weren’t making and a general sense that they were tanking.

No one can make that accusation against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has been perhaps the most aggressive team since the “legal tampering” period got NFL free agency off to its unofficial start on Monday. The Dolphins have already added three players on our list of the Top 100 free agents: No. 13 cornerback Byron Jones, No. 39 defensive end Kyle Van Noy and No. 50 defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Miami also spent big on offensive lineman Ereck Flowers and edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, plus adding running back Jordan Howard, safety Clayton Fejedelem and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to contracts that were more modest but were still strong enough that the players agreed to them quickly.

In an AFC East that will be changing dramatically with the departure of Tom Brady, the Dolphins think they’re ready to compete now. After decimating their roster last year, the Dolphins are aggressively rebuilding this year.