Dolphins officially release Reshad Jones, cut Mike Hull and Kendrick Norton too

The Dolphins acknowledged they were releasing safety Reshad Jones last week, but the move didn’t go into the books until Wednesday.

By waiting until after the start of the league year, the Dolphins could make Jones a post-June 1 cut in order to spread the cap hit out over the next two years. If so, they’d create just under $11.6 million of cap space this year. If not, they’ll clear $7.54 million while leaving just over $8 million in dead money.

In addition to parting ways with Jones, the Dolphins announced a handful of other departures. Linebacker Mike Hull has been released with a failed physical designation after missing last season with a knee injury. He played 43 games between 2015 and 2018.

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was waived after spending last season on the non-football injury list. They also waived offensive lineman Evan Brown, cornerback Rashard Causey, tackle Chidi Okeke and wide receiver T.J. Rahming.

Some of those spaces will be taken by the forthcoming free agent signings in Miami. The Dolphins have been active, but won’t be able to formally announce the additions of players like Kyle Van Noy, Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson and Ereck Flowers until they pass physicals.