Eagles had some interest in DeAndre Hopkins, backed out of trade talks

The Cardinals landed one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when they got DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans. But the Cardinals weren’t the only team involved in trade talks surrounding Hopkins.

The Eagles also talked to the Texans but decided against trading for Hopkins, based both on what the Texans were asking for and what Hopkins wanted in a new contract, Adam Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic.

What the Texans got for Hopkins seems shockingly minuscule: Houston got running back David Johnson (who was a candidate to get cut by the Cardinals), plus a second-round draft pick and an exchange of fourth-round picks. It’s surprising that the Cardinals only had to give that up for Hopkins — and surprising that the Eagles and other teams didn’t offer the Texans more to secure Hopkins’ services.

Unless, of course, Hopkins is making contractual demands that teams simply can’t justify paying. We know that Hopkins and the Cardinals will renegotiate his contract, but we don’t know exactly what Hopkins is demanding, or whether he has privately told teams that he won’t show up without a new deal. What we do know is that the Cardinals added one of the best playmakers in football, and didn’t have to give up a lot to out-bid the other teams that were interested.

  1. Honestly, I wouldn’t have an issue with the Eagles holding on to their draft picks with the Vulcan death grip if they actually drafted players. Over the lat 3-4 years, they’ve missed on way too many picks.

  2. Eagles sure are quiet during this period of FA. I guess they’re planning on tanking for Trevor.

  3. The Eagles can’t afford to give Hopkins a reworked contract until Alshon is gone. $26 million dead cap hit if cut so they can’t even cut him.

    What was Roseman thinking when he guaranteed his 2020 salary. The Eagles were warned and still fell in love with keeping the superbowl roster together no matter what and it has come back to bite them as predicted.

    The Cardinals have a QB on a rookie contract, the Eagles no longer have that luxury. Barring Alshon leaving, the Eagles top 2 receivers will be the same duo that combined for something like 9 games last year.

    Alshon looked totally cooked last year, the Eagles better hope that’s not the case and that JJAW shows he belongs in the NFL this year because last year he was one of the worst rookie receivers in the league despite ample playing time.

  5. Ill never understand how GMs value draft picks so highly when an elite player is in the discussion. Hopkins is the DREAM of what you PREY FOR with a first round pick, And Texas only needed a second.

    What are the GMs thinking, when the average second round pick in reality is HOPEFULLY a solid starter – and they covet THAT chance = but not this amazing player IN HIS PRIME,

    INSANE

