Elandon Roberts joins free agent haul in Miami

The New England-to-Miami continued pumping on Wednesday afternoon.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with linebacker Elandon Roberts. He joins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center Ted Karras as new additions in Miami who were familiar to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores from their time together with the Patriots.

Roberts was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Patriots and played in 60 regular games during his four seasons with the Patriots. He started 33 of those games and finished his time in New England with 206 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

He added 31 tackles in 10 postseason games, including thee Super Bowl appearances, and a 38-yard touchdown catch while lined up as a fullback in a December 2019 game against the Dolphins.

Roberts, Van Noy and Karras are just a few of the free agents that Miami has struck deals with in the last few days and the new arrivals will make for a very different looking Dolphins team once they get on the field.