Elandon Roberts joins free agent haul in Miami

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The New England-to-Miami continued pumping on Wednesday afternoon.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with linebacker Elandon Roberts. He joins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center Ted Karras as new additions in Miami who were familiar to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores from their time together with the Patriots.

Roberts was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Patriots and played in 60 regular games during his four seasons with the Patriots. He started 33 of those games and finished his time in New England with 206 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

He added 31 tackles in 10 postseason games, including thee Super Bowl appearances, and a 38-yard touchdown catch while lined up as a fullback in a December 2019 game against the Dolphins.

Roberts, Van Noy and Karras are just a few of the free agents that Miami has struck deals with in the last few days and the new arrivals will make for a very different looking Dolphins team once they get on the field.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Elandon Roberts joins free agent haul in Miami

  1. OK, being active is a good thing especially considering the needs and the money available. That said, are these good signings or are they just “Hey, I know that guy. If he’s good enough for Bill then he’s good enough for me”?

  3. This is getting a bit ridiculous with Miami and Detroit raiding the Pat’s. Patriots are becoming their farm system.

  5. If you can’t beat them… then pull them apart player by player. The league has found a way to push the PATS down. But for how long?

  6. I guess none of you are Dolphins Fans or understand what is happening here. They are choosing value players that are young and have been on winning teams. The only exception so far has been Ereck Flowers. He was a decent Guard last year and you all are judging him by his abysmal Tackle performance for the Giants. I understand the robbing the Patriots comments, but what Coach does not grab players they know from. Get over it! We all knew the Fins were loaded with Cash and Picks… I am sure the “Dream Team” comments are here or coming. Bring ’em on… as a Fan I waited 20 years for this.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!