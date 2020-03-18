Former 49ers assistant and executive Bill McPherson dies at 88

Getty Images

Bill McPherson, the 49ers’ longtime coach and executive, died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 88.

McPherson worked in multiple capacities on the 49ers’ coaching staff for more than 20 years. He started as the linebackers coach in 1979 and ended as a personnel consultant in 2005.

McPherson, who was hired by Bill Walsh, was linebackers coach (1979, 1987-88), defensive line coach (1980-86), defensive coordinator (1989-93) and assistant head coach/defensive assistant (1994-98) with the 49ers.

He was part of San Francisco’s five Super Bowl championship teams (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX).

Following his coaching career, McPherson stayed with the organization in the team’s front office, working as the team’s director of pro personnel for four seasons (1999-2002) and then as a personnel consultant (2003-05).

McPherson entered the NFL coaching ranks in 1978 as the linebackers coach of the Eagles.