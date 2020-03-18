Giants defer season-ticket payments due to COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

As the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak affects family budgets dramatically, the Giants are helping minimize the impact.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants have informed season-ticket holders that payments for 2020 tickets will be deferred, due to the pandemic.

It’s a great gesture, and not the easiest thing for teams to do in the offseason, when revenue isn’t nearly as plentiful.

Hopefully, other teams will follow suit, if they can. For families swimming in bills without the opportunity to earn money, every little bit helps.