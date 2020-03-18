Giants signing Cameron Fleming

Getty Images

The Giants are set to sign offensive tackle Cameron Fleming to a one-year deal, Jordann Raanan of ESPN reports.

Fleming served as the Cowboys’ swing tackle the past two seasons and played 28 games and made six starts after signing as a free agent.

The Cowboys made him a free agent after declining the $4 million option on Fleming’s contract.

Fleming can earn a maximum of $4 million with the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fleming spent his first four seasons with the Patriots after they made him a fourth-round pick in 2014. He appeared in 47 games with 20 starts in New England.