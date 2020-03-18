How have quarterbacks fared in their first year with Bruce Arians?

Known as a quarterback whisperer, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians likely has done plenty of shouting while working with a new quarterback for the first time.

The mere fact that the Bucs even had a spot for Tom Brady flows from the reality that Jameis Winston wasn’t good enough last year. Those 5,109 passing yards be damned, Winston had 30 interceptions and, in Arians’ estimation, failed to finish strong in December. Beyond Winston, let’s look at how other quarterbacks fared in their first seasons with Arians.

In 2013, Carson Palmer joined forces with Arians in Arizona. And Palmer threw 22 interceptions, against 24 touchdown passes.

The prior year, Arians returned to Indianapolis as the offensive coordinator in Chuck Pagano’s first season as coach. Then-rookie Andrew Luck had 23 touchdown passes and 18 picks.

In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger had during 2007 the best first year of any quarterback who has worked with Arians at the NFL level, after Arians served for three seasons as the team’s receivers coach. Roethlisberger threw for 32 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions.

In 2001, with Tim Couch as Arians’ pupil in Cleveland for the first time, Couch threw 17 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.

Three years earlier, then-rookie Peyton Manning had Arians as a quarterbacks coach with the Colts. Manning threw 26 touchdown passes . . . and 28 interceptions. It’s a single-season rookie record that still stands.

Those numbers reflect the literal manifestation of Arians’ “no risk-it, no biscuit” mantra, one that Winston took a little too literally in 2019. As Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com explained on Wednesday’s PFT Live, Winston’s performance late in the year directly cooked his goose, with a season-ending pick-six in overtime against the Falcons providing the death blow.

How big was that final miscue? Ira believes that, if Winston had instead led the Bucs to a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime of that Week 17 game, Arians would have kept Winston.

Instead, it will be Brady with the Bucs. And Brady has never thrown more than 14 interceptions in any season of his 20-year career. In that time, he has 541 touchdown passes and only 179 interceptions, slightly more than 3:1.

That ratio will be tested during his first season with Arians, based on the manner in which most other quarterbacks have performed in their first seasons with Arians.

7 responses to “How have quarterbacks fared in their first year with Bruce Arians?

  1. Honestly, instead of talking about a QB whisperer, this dude is probably a QBs kryptonite

  2. Interesting. But as a beat reporter for the Bucs said last night, another Arians saying is “you’ll never go broke by putting money in your pockets.” Arains is no dummy and I highly doubt he’s inflexible. Gotta believe he and Brady will find a middle ground between a big play, downfield attack and Brady’s more customary short, precision passes.

  3. Might make sense to try to keep Winston. Arians Offense is designed to take some big shots. Tom can no longer throw bombs.

  5. he didn’ a pick one qb of his own that wasn,t (logan thomas) a bust. he got carson hurt a lot because of his play calling.

  6. I’m not sure what we’re supposed to take from this. A companion piece could be, How has Tom Brady fared in the his first year with a head coach. We have a small sample size, but it ended well.

  7. Patriots season ticket holder here. Tom Brady will Spread the ball around to whoever is open, long or short passes. The bucs just improved immensely. If the coaches call a smart gameplan then all will be fine.

