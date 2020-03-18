Jaguars agree to terms with Rodney Gunter

Getty Images

The Jaguars have agreed to trade defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick and they’ve also parted ways with defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, so they have some space available on their defensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they found someone to fill some of that space. Schefter reports that the team has agreed to a three-year deal with former Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter.

Gunter was a 2015 fourth-round pick by Arizona and signed a one-year deal to stay with the team during free agency last year. He started all 13 games he played for the team last year and recorded 31 tackles and three sacks.

The Jaguars have also added linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Darqueze Dennard since the start of the negotiating window on Monday.