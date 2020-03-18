Jaguars re-signing lineman Tyler Shatley

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back interior offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The deal is worth $1.51 million with $600,000 guaranteed.

Shatley has spent his entire career in Jacksonville after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2014. Shatley has appeared in a total of 78 games over his six seasons with the team with 15 total starts.

Most of Shatley’s game action has come at center, though he has also appeared at left guard as well. He started the final seven games of the 2018 season at center after Brandon Linder was lost for the year to a knee injury. Shatley will pencil back in as Linder’s backup by staying with the Jaguars.