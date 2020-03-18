Report: Jets have interest in Vinny Curry

Getty Images

The Jets have “significant interest” in signing free agent pass rusher Vinny Curry, Manish Mehta of The Daily News reports.

It would reunite Curry with Joe Douglas.

The Jets’ General Manager was in Philadelphia in 2017 when Curry was a member of the Eagles team that won the Super Bowl.

Curry, 31, would add depth to the team’s edge pass rush after the Jets couldn’t get outside linebacker re-signed before the new league year began.

Curry played all 16 games last season, starting two, for the Eagles and made 27 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.

In his eight-year career, Curry has 178 tackles, 29.5 sacks and 82 quarterback hits. He spent 2018 with the Bucs, with his other seven seasons in Philadelphia.