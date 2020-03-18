Jets re-sign Brian Poole

Getty Images

Jets cornerback Brian Poole won’t leave in free agency.

Just a couple hours before he was going to become an unrestricted free agent, Poole agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million guaranteed contract to remain with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old Poole signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Jets last year, and he played well enough that he was expected to get a better deal this season, whether with the Jets or someone else.

Poole is the No. 54 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.