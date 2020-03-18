Jim Irsay donates $1 million to Indiana food bank

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay is writing a big check to help make sure people in need of food in Indiana are able to get it.

Irsay issued a challenge this week asking people to raise at least $200,000 for Gleaners Food Bank and said he would donate $1 million once that figure was reached. It took less than 24 hours for the money to come in to help feed those out of work and school as the nation fights the spread of COVID-19.

“I am so proud of our community and so proud to call Indianapolis home because Hoosiers come together, whether in times of celebration or in times of great need. Today is no different,” Irsay said in a statement. “Everyone is being affected in some way by these challenging times, but many of our friends and neighbors are being hit particularly hard. But in our usual Indianapolis way, people are coming together and reaching out to help.”

Gleaners has distributed more than 360 million pounds of food around Indiana since being founded in 1980.