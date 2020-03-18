John Miller agrees to deal with Panthers

Getty Images

John Miller didn’t have to wait long to find a place to play after being released by the Bengals on Wednesday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client will sign a one-year deal with the Panthers. The deal is worth $4 million.

Miller signed a three-year deal with the Bengals last year and started 13 games, but found himself without a spot on the roster as the Bengals moved to sign players like Xavier Su'a-Filo, D.J. Reader and Trae Waynes this week.

The Panthers traded right guard Trai Turner and left guard Greg Van Roten is a free agent, so there are starting spots for the taking in Carolina headed into the 2020 season.