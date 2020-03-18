Leonard Floyd lands with the Rams

Getty Images

Linebacker Leonard Floyd didn’t have to wait long to find a new home after the Bears pulled back his fifth-year option on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Floyd has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams. It’s a $10 million deal that can go above $13 million with incentives. He would have made $13.2 million had the Bears held onto him through the start of the new league year.

The move for Floyd comes as the Rams say farewell to Dante Fowler. Fowler has agreed to a deal with the Falcons after spending all of 2019 and part of 2018 as one of the team’s leading pass rushers.

Fowler had 11.5 sacks in that role last season while Floyd has the same number of sacks over the last three years. Floyd does other things on defense, but the price tag suggests there’s hope in L.A. is that a change of scenery might boost Floyd’s production on that front to a new level.