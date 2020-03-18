Linval Joseph agrees to deal with Chargers

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph lost his job with the Vikings last week, but he’s found a new home before the start of the 2020 league year.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Joseph has agreed to a deal with the Chargers. It’s a two-year pact worth $17 million with another $2 million available to Joseph via incentives.

Joseph spent the last six seasons in Minnesota and is coming off a year when he had 44 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 starts.

Damion Square is set for free agency after playing 402 snaps on the interior of the Chargers’ defensive line last season and the team cut Brandon Mebane earlier this month. With Sylvester Williams also set for free agency, there should be plenty of opportunity for Joseph to play a big role on defense.