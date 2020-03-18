Lions agree to trade for Duron Harmon

Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia will be welcoming another former Patriot to Detroit this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions have agreed to acquire safety Duron Harmon in a trade with the Patriots. There’s no word on the compensation that will head back to New England in the deal.

Harmon has spent the last seven seasons with the Patriots and has not missed a game since his rookie season. He made eight starts last season and recorded 22 tackles and two interceptions as New England won another AFC East title.

Harmon is the second ex-Patriots defender to head Detroit’s way on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton has agreed to a deal as a free agent that can become official once the new league year gets underway.