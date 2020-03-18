Lions tender exclusive rights free agents Dee Virgin, Mike Ford

Getty Images

The Lions tendered exclusive rights free agents Dee Virgin and Mike Ford, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

The tender is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract at the league-minimum salary, prohibiting a player from negotiating with other teams.

Virgin, 26, played a team-high 360 snaps on special teams last season. He made 10 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games.

In 2018, the cornerback played four games.

Ford, 24, played 15 games with two starts last season. He made 12 tackles and defensed two passes in 166 defensive snaps and 252 on special teams.

He played seven games with four starts in 2018.