Malcolm Jenkins: Grateful for the opportunity to represent Philadelphia

Tuesday was a day with no shortage of big changes to the NFL landscape.

Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot, Philip Rivers is a Colt and Cam Newton is set to leave the Panthers after the day’s development. The departures of longstanding team leaders extended beyond the quarterback position as well.

The Eagles announced that they will not be picking up safety Malcolm Jenkins‘ option for the 2020 season. The move ended a six-year run in Philly that saw Jenkins make several Pro Bowls, lead the Eagles defense and win a Super Bowl ring.

“I’m usually a man with a lot to say. I take pride in my ability to articulate my thoughts and feelings. But . . . today the words are escaping me,” Jenkins wrote. “There are too many people to thank and too many great memories to single anyone out in particular. I can only say, I’m grateful to Mr. Lurie for the opportunity to represent this city. I thank my teammates for making me better every single day. I thank the warriors in this community that fight for a better Philadelphia. And I thank the fan base for embracing me as your own. I hope that I am leaving having given more than I have received. That has always been my mission and I hope I represented you all well. Also, this is my home so I’m sure you’ll see me around. So this is not goodbye, but I’ll see you later.”

Jenkins will be able to sign with another club once the new league year starts on Wednesday afternoon.