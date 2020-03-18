Marcedes Lewis staying in Green Bay on one-year, $2.5 million deal

Getty Images

The Packers will keep a veteran tight end on their roster after moving on from Jimmy Graham.

Marcedes Lewis has agreed return to the Packers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, Field Yates of ESPN reports. He joins Jace Sternberger, a third-round choice in 2019, and Robert Tonyan in remaining in the tight end room.

Lewis, 35, has spent the past two seasons in Green Bay. He played all 16 games last season, with 11 starts, seeing action on 487 offensive snaps and 61 on special teams.

He made 15 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown in 2019, while being used mostly as a blocker.

Lewis spent 12 seasons in Jacksonville before leaving for Green Bay. He has 393 career catches for 4,697 yards and 34 touchdowns in 14 years.