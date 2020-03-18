Michael Irvin: Bill O’Brien offended DeAndre Hopkins with Aaron Hernandez comment

March 18, 2020
Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien was eager to trade away wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Hopkins is apparently eager to play for a different coach as well.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin relayed this morning on ESPN a discussion that Hopkins told him he had with O’Brien. According to Hopkins, O’Brien sat Hopkins down to talk to him about life and brought up Aaron Hernandez, who played for O’Brien in New England and was later convicted of murder.

“The last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez,” Hopkins says O’Brien told him, according to Irvin.

Hopkins was not pleased with that comment.

“That blew my mind that he would even bring that up,” Hopkins told Irvin. “I’ve never been in any trouble. I don’t know why he would equate me with Aaron Hernandez.”

Irvin also says that O’Brien questioned how Hopkins was living his personal life.

“He told DeAndre he doesn’t like that he has his baby mommas around sometimes. And from there I think the relationship just went bad,” Irvin said.

We haven’t heard O’Brien’s side of this conversation, but it’s clear that whatever message O’Brien was trying to get across, it resulted in alienating one of his best players. And now that player is being traded away.

14 responses to “Michael Irvin: Bill O’Brien offended DeAndre Hopkins with Aaron Hernandez comment

  2. And why hasn’t he been fired yet? He should have been fired on principle for such a horrific trade.

  4. Ya that’s tough to hear as a grown man. Workout well DeAndre as Houston is a sinkIng ship.

    Worked out well for me as I’m a fan of the team that has Houston’s 1st and 2nd round picks next year.

    Now we just need to wait on word of Laremy Tunsil’s holdout.

    Bill O’Brien is welcome at my poker games anytime.

  5. More to the story I guess. From the outside, Hopkins hasn’t had any off the field issues and he’s not a diva like Brown or Beckham, so it’s a bit ridiculous to equate him to Hernandez and then trade him for scraps.

  6. I have never heard anything scandalous about Hopkins. Though I wished the pruvate conversation would have remained private I understand why he would be upset if it went down that way.

  7. O’Brien gets a pass on everything because he *looks* like a football coach. I can draw no other conclusion. Bad coach, bad GM, terrible relationships with players everywhere he goes, gets pounded by every decent team he plays, makes Marvin Lewis’ resume look like Don Shula’s by comparison.

    And yet, he continues to *ascend* in stature within the NFL. It’s near criminal.

  8. with no game action to talk about these are the type of stories that we are going to be hearing about more and more…i for one want nothing to do with them…

  9. I could see if he knew he was partying all night, doing drugs, whatever – if he 100% knew, maybe it would be appropriate. But this is absurd, his lifestyle may be different than others, but nothing illegal about it. Your employer has no right to talk to you about that kind of stuff, even if the NFL isn’t the traditional employer. O’Brien should be out on his butt!

  10. LOL! Micheal Irvin of all people passing judgment onto others. WOW.

    That’s “Mr.” Scumbag to you pal.

  11. Michael Irvin? Color me skeptical. Not sure why we keep putting this guy in front of a microphone.

  13. A personal conversation gets put on blast because a guy doesn’t like the message? This isn’t the NBA where the coach is a pincushion that has to take daily votes in his locker room to make sure he is liked by all the starters so he can keep his job past 1 season.

