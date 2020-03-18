Nate Orchard staying with Washington on one-year deal

Getty Images

Washington is keeping Nate Orchard.

The defensive end has agreed to a one-year deal with the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Orchard, 27, originally signed with Washington on Nov. 27. He played five games, making 14 tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

He spent part of the 2019 offseason with the Seahawks before they cut him and the Dolphins signed him. Orchard did not make it out of the preseason with Miami, though.

Orchard has played games with the Browns, Bills and Chiefs in addition to Washington.

Since the Browns made him a second-round choice in 2015, Orchard has played 43 games, with 13 starts, and has 83 tackles, six sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.