NFL offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass

Getty Images

With so many people homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is trying to help pass the time.

The league is offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, beginning immediately.

NFL Game Pass, a digital product available across multiple platforms and devices, offers an extensive library of football programming. It includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches.

The NFL digital platforms also will offer fans full game encores each day across NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL’s official YouTube channel. The encores will feature signature wins from all 32 teams.

Complimentary access lasts until May 31 for fans within the U.S., and starting Thursday until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada. (The NFL Game Pass International offer excludes Canada and China, and NFL Network is not offered live in Mexico.)

To sign up for complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.