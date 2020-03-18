Nick Foles restructures contract with the Bears

Getty Images

Nick Foles has restructured his contract with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Foles, 31, still has three years remaining on his deal with $21 million guaranteed. But the quarterback now has the ability to void the deal after either of the first two years, depending on his performance, according to Schefter.

The Bears traded a fourth-round choice to Jacksonville for Foles, who could end up supplanting Mitchell Trubisky as the team’s starting quarterback.

Foles has familiarity with Matt Nagy, with the two having spent the 2016 season together on the Chiefs. He also has had Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo coaching him previously in Philadelphia.

Foles started only four games last season and has only 13 regular-season starts over the past four seasons and 48 for his career. But he does have a Super Bowl MVP award.