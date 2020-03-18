Panthers bringing in wideout Seth Roberts

Getty Images

As they prepare to part ways with their franchise quarterback, the Panthers continue to work the margins of free agency.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are signing former Raiders and Ravens wide receiver Seth Roberts.

He caught 21 passes for Baltimore last year, after two straight 40-catch seasons with the Raiders previously.

In addition to allowing Cam Newton to seek a trade and cutting Eric Reid and watching their free agents leave town, the Panthers have backfilled with Teddy Bridgewater and signed safety Juston Burris and defensive end Stephen Weatherly.