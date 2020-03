Getty Images

Eric Reid is on the way out in Carolina.

Reid, the safety who started all 16 games for the Panthers last season, is being released, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

The 28-year-old Reid spent the first five seasons of his career in San Francisco before spending the last two years in Carolina.

One team that could be interested in Reid’s services is Washington, where coach Ron Rivera would be reuniting with Reid after coaching him the last two years.