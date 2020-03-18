Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2020 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys applied a franchise tag to Prescott on March 16.)

2. Saints quarterback Drew Brees (The Saints agreed to a two-year, $50 million deal with Brees.)

3. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (The Bucs reached an agreement with Brady for a contract worth roughly $30 million per season on March 17.)

4. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (The Chiefs applied a franchise tag to Jones on March 16.)

5. Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (The Cowboys reached agreement with Cooper on a five-year, $100 million deal on March 16.)

6. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (The Titans re-signed Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million deal on March 15.)

7. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston

8. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (The Colts reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rivers on March 17.)

9. Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett (The Bucs used the franchise tag on Barrett on March 16.)

10. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (The Chargers agreed to a deal with Harris on March 18.)

11. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (The Jaguars applied a franchise tag to Ngakoue on March 13.)

12. Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

13. Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (The Dolphins agreed to terms with Jones on March 16.)

14. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington applied a franchise tag to Scherff on March 14.)

15. Vikings safety Anthony Harris (Minnesota used the franchise tag on Harris on March 16.)

16. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos applied a franchise tag to Simmons on March 13.)

17. 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (Re-signed with the 49ers on March 16.)

18. Patriots guard Joe Thuney (The Patriots put the franchise tag on Thuney on March 16.)

19. Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (Agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million with the Raiders on March 17).

20. Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (The Panthers agreed to terms with Bridgewater on a three-year, $63 million deal March 18).

21. Bengals receiver A.J. Green (The Bengals applied a franchise tag to Green on March 16.)

22. Titans running back Derrick Henry (The Titans applied a franchise tag to Henry on March 16.)

23. Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (The Browns reached agreement on a three-year, $42 million deal with Conklin on March 16.)

24. Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler (Agreed to a three-year deal with the Falcons on March 18.)

25. Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon (The Ravens applied a franchise tag on Judon on March 13.)

26. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (restricted) (The Saints tendered Hill at the first-round level on March 16.)

27. Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (The Colts re-signed Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million deal on March 15.)

28. Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (The Steelers applied a franchise tag on Dupree on March 16.)

29. Jets receiver Robby Anderson

30. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (The Chargers applied a franchise tag Henry on March 13.)

31. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (Reportedly agreed to a deal with the Browns on March 16.)

32. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (Agreed to terms with Giants on March 16.)

33. Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader (The Bengals agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with Reader on March 17.)

34. Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Agreed to terms with the Eagles on March 16.)

35. Titans cornerback Logan Ryan

36. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (Agreed to terms on three-year, $28.5 million deal to re-sign with 49ers on March 16.)

37. Patriots safety Devin McCourty (The Patriots agreed to a two-year deal with McCourty on March 15.)

38. Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (The Bengals reached agreement on a three-year, $42 million deal with Waynes on March 17.)

39. Patriots defensive end Kyle Van Noy (Agreed to terms with Dolphins on March 16.)

40. Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn (Agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Bears on March 17.)

41. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon

42. Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman

43. Browns linebacker Joe Schobert (Agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jaguars on March 17.)

44. Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (Agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers on March 17).

45. Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (The Giants plan to franchise-tag Williams on March 16.)

46. Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (The Ravens agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with Brockers on March 16.)

47. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (The Seahawks agreed to terms on a two-year, $23 million deal with Reed on March 16.)

48. Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (The Vikings have agreed to a three-year deal with Pierce on March 18.)

49. Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (The Lions reached agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with Collins on March 16.)

50. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (Reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dolphins on March 16.)

51. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (The Cardinals applied a transition tag to Drake on March 16.)

52. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (The Raiders reached agreement with Mariota on March 16.)

53. Browns safety Damarious Randall

54. Jets cornerback Brian Poole (The Jets agreed to a one-year, $5 million fully guaranteed deal with Poole on March 18.)

55. Lions guard Graham Glasgow (The Broncos and Glasgow agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract on March 16.)

56. Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb (The Texans agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal on March 16.)

57. Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris

58. Colts tight end Eric Ebron

59. Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (The Giants reached an agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with Martinez on March 16.)

60. Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (The Bucs reached agreement on a two-year, $27 million deal with Pierre-Paul on March 15.)

61. Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (The Texans reached agreement with Roby on March 15).

62. Saints cornerback Eli Apple (The Raiders reached an agreement with Apple on March 18.)

63. Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

64. 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders

65. Panthers safety Tre Boston (The Panthers re-signed Boston to a three-year, $18 million deal on March 17.)

66. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith

67. Broncos center Connor McGovern (Agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Jets on March 17.)

68. Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (Reportedly agreed to four-year deal worth close to $40 million with Washington on March 16.)

69. Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters

70. Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (Agreed to one-year deal with the Bengals on March 19.)

71. Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (Re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year deal on March 17.)

72. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (Agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Cardinals on March 17.)

73. Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe

74. Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson

75. Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams

76. Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley (The Titans reached agreement on a one-year, $9.5 million deal with Beasley on March 17.)

77. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby

78. Saints safety Vonn Bell

79. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

80. Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat

81. Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (The Raiders reached a deal with Collins on March 17.)

82. Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (The Cowboys agreed to a three-year deal with McCoy on March 17.)

83. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

84. Chargers safety Adrian Phillips

85. Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi

86. Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham

87. Raiders safety Karl Joseph (The Browns agreed to a one-year deal with Joseph on March 18.)

88. Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (The Saints reached agreement with Onyemata on a new deal on March 16.)

89. Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (The Jaguars reached agreement with Dennard on March 17.)

90. Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (The Lions agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with Vaitai.)

91. Falcons outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

92. Giants linebacker Markus Golden

93. Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (Signed with the Browns on March 19.)

94. Texans running back Carlos Hyde

95. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (restricted) (The Chargers agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal with Ekeler on March 6.)

96. Packers cornerback Tramon Williams

97. Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor

98. Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (The Rams agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with Robinson on March 18.)

99. Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (The Raiders agreed to terms with Kwiatkoski on March 16.)

100. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (The Rams agreed to a new deal with Whitworth on March 18.)