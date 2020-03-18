Rams re-sign Andrew Whitworth

Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth appears ready to remain with the Rams for the rest of his career.

Whitworth’s agents announced today that Whitworth has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Rams. The 38-year-old Whitworth has been talking about retirement and 2020 could easily be his last season, but even if it isn’t it appears that he’s committed to staying with the Rams as long as he keeps playing.

Whitworth has started all 16 games at left tackle for each of the last two seasons and has been one of the most dependable players on the Rams’ offense. The Rams didn’t want to lose Whitworth, and he didn’t want to leave.

Whitworth checks in at No. 100 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.