Ravens announce Hayden Hurst trade, explain there may not be other announcements

The new league year has arrived, and the first 2020 announcement has come from the Ravens.

The Ravens have announced that tight end Hayden Hurst has been traded to the Falcons, in exchange for second-round and fifth-round choices in the 2020 draft.

“Hayden is a talented, emerging player in this league and a high-character individual for whom we have a lot of respect,” Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions he made to our team and for the role he played in our success the past two seasons. We feel this is a mutually-beneficial deal, and we wish Hayden the very best in Atlanta.”

Per multiple sources, the Hurst deal became final because his physical was conducted before the COVID-19 rules were implemented.

And so the Falcons instantly get a former first-rounder (who was selected before Lamar Jackson) at roughly $1.9 million per year over the balance of his deal — far less than the $11.5 million per year Austin Hooper will earn in Cleveland.

Despite this announcement regarding Hurst, don’t expect many more announcements from the Ravens.

“We continue to make the well-being and safety of our organization and community top priorities during this critical public health situation,” DeCosta said. “In compliance with a recent memo sent by the NFL Management Council, we will withhold official announcement of any personnel moves until prospective players have safely executed a physical examination and signed a contract.

“Despite these circumstances, we are excited about the steps we’ve taken — and will continue to take — to improve our team during this free agency period. We look forward to announcing our moves at the appropriate time.”

In other words, the waiting game begins as it relates to the procedures required to get physicals accomplished so that deals can be finalized.