Ravens extend punter Sam Koch’s contract

Getty Images

The Ravens continued an aggressive build-up to free agency by, … extending their punter.

The team announced that punter Sam Koch had bee signed to two-year extension.

He had a year left on his existing deal.

The Ravens have made some big deals so far, trading for Calais Campbell and agreeing to a new deal with Michael Brocker, shoring up their defensive line.

The Ravens already had one of the league’s steadiest special teams units (along with kicker Justin Tucker), and this keeps the band together.