Report: Buccaneers still working to finalize Tom Brady’s deal

Getty Images

When is a deal not a deal?

By all accounts, Tom Brady has one with the Buccaneers in the range of $30 million per season over the next two seasons.

As PFT reported earlier Wednesday, Brady’s representation proposed the financial terms and other items he requested to the Buccaneers and the Chargers, and both teams agreed. He chose the Bucs.

There is nothing to suggest a deal won’t get done.

But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the sides still are trying to finalize contract language “and those discussions will go into Thursday.”

Brady will have to take a physical before he can sign the contract. That won’t be possible for the foreseeable future given the special rules in place because the coronavirus pandemic, unless the sides agree on a neutral physician to conduct the physical.