The Cowboys continue to work on a deal for starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but they have their backup agreed to terms.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports Cooper Rush has agreed to sign his restricted free agent tender worth $2.1 million with the Cowboys.

Rush originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He has played only five games in his three seasons, going 1-for-3.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Prescott.