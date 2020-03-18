Report: Cowboys agree to terms with Gerald McCoy on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a three-year deal, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

McCoy is coming off a single season stay with the Panthers where he appeared in all 16 games and had 37 tackles and five sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCoy’s addition helps Dallas replenish some of their losses on the defensive side of the ball that have come as a trickle down effect of doing large contracts for Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper and placing the franchise tag on Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have seen cornerback Byron Jones leave for Miami, defensive end Robert Quinn leave for Chicago, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins and safety Jeff Heath headed to Las Vegas.

McCoy has 59.5 sacks over the span of his 10 seasons in the NFL. McCoy has started all 139 games he’s played in over that span with 334 total tackles, six forced fumbles and 23 passes defended.