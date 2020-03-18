Report: Giants interested in Matt Moore

Getty Images

The Giants picked up the option on backup quarterback Alex Tanney‘s contract. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to upgrade at the position behind Daniel Jones.

Indeed, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports the Giants are interested in Matt Moore to compete with Tanney.

Moore, 35, made two starts with the Chiefs last season while filling in for the injured Patrick Mahomes, going 1-1.

Moore spent three years with Carolina and seven with Miami before leaving for Kansas City.

He is 16-16 as a starter, with 49 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. His career passer rating is 82.8.