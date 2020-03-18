Rob Gronkowski will host WrestleMania 36

Getty Images

With Tom Brady heading to Tampa, WrestleMania officially has left Tampa. But one of Brady’s former teammates will now have a major role in the process.

Rob Gronkowski has announced that he’ll be hosting the event, set for April 4 and 5.

Reports recently emerged that Gronk would be signing a deal with WWE. He apparently won’t be wrestling, at least not yet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania won’t occur in a stadium but in a studio, the way professional wrestling once regularly occurred. (Indeed, it was once called “Studio Wrestling.”)

So Gronk will be in the studio, and the wrestling will be in a studio. And if Gronk happens to get a little too close to the action in the studio, well, no one will complain.