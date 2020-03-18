Saints bringing back Malcolm Jenkins

Getty Images

The Saints are correcting a previous mistake.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are close to a deal to sign safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The former Saints first-rounder was just released by the Eagles, and gives the Saints a chance to fix a long-standing issue.

They drafted him in the first round in 2009, but left in free agency in 2014. The Saints let him go so they could sign Jairus Byrd to a six-year, $56 million contract, which didn’t turn out to be a wise move.

Since then, Saints coach Sean Payton has expressed regret about not hanging onto Jenkins, and had a chance to trade for him. The Eagles offered Jenkins back in a proposed deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2017, before Cooks was sent to the Patriots.

Bringing the 32-year-old Jenkins back should help lend some stability to their secondary, and with Tom Brady about to move into their neighborhood, that can only help.