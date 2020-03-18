Saints restructure contracts of Michael Thomas, Terron Armstead

Getty Images

The Saints have restructured the contracts of receiver Michael Thomas and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports.

The team needed the cap space.

Armstead was scheduled to have the second-highest salary cap number on the team behind Drew Brees at $15.97 million, with Thomas third at $15 million.

It is unclear exactly how the Saints restructured the deals, but the moves could save the team up to $5.13 million, per overthecap.com.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ deal remains unchanged, but the Saints could rework it if necessary to create more salary cap room, according to Underhill.