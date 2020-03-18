Seahawks agree to terms with Cedric Ogbuehi

Getty Images

The Seahawks have worked on shoring up their offensive line early in free agency.

After agreeing to terms with interior lineman B.J. Finney on Tuesday and offensive tackle Brandon Shell earlier Wednesday, the Seahawks also dded offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

The Bengals made Ogbuehi the 21st overall choice in 2015, and he spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati.

Ogbuehi has not started the past two seasons.

He spent last season in Jacksonville, where he played 14 games. Ogbuehi saw action on 155 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams.

In five seasons, he has played 49 games with 25 starts.